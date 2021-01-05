Was 2020 a turning point in Slovakia’s fight against corruption? (2/2)

Bratislava, Slovakia – After the high-profile Storm and Windstorm anti-corruption raids, it sadly turned out that the police itself, which had been playing God in recent months, wasn’t beyond fault either. At least 20 former or current high-ranking police officers were charged in the operations God’s Mills, Purgatory, and Judas that followed police raids against representatives of the Slovak judiciary – a natural continuity considering how the judicial and law enforcement authorities are connected within Slovakia’s corrupt ruling class.

Action God’s Mills

At the beginning of September, Ľudovít Makó, the former head of the Financial Administration’s Criminal Office, was taken in by police authorities. An investigator from the National Criminal Agency (NAKA) accused him of cooperating with mafia group Takáčovci, among other charges brought against him. Ľudovít Makó had also long been suspected of being in cahoots with the Bödör clan, a well-known oligarchic group that is allegedly funding the former ruling Smer party of ex-Prime Minister Robert Fico and de facto manages large swaths of the police in Slovakia. He has always denied these allegations, and refused to shed some light on its close relationship with several top companies and businessmen, or its dubious ownership of large estates.

Makó was taken into custody as part of the God’s Mills raid and he turned out to be very helpful with the accusation of special prosecutor Dušan Kováčik who, despite various medialised controversies at the edge of the law, remained in office without taking any responsibility as the result of insufficient evidence. In addition, his accusations also initiated the subsequent Action Purgatory from the beginning of November. The testimony secured his release from custody after two months and Makó now remains prosecuted at freedom.

In addition to Makó, three other people were detained, including František Böhm, a former official of the Slovak Information Service (SIS) who worked for the service during the era of Ivan Lexa, in the well-known 52nd department focused on finding compromising evidence on politicians, journalists and the likes. Among other things, Böhm’s arrest tragically emphasises how long corrupt elites have been operating behind the scene of the Slovak police, unchecked, unaccountable and unpunished. One can only hope that God’s mills may grind slowly, but surely.

Action Purgatory

In the early days of November, former high-ranking police officers and officials were put face to face with the purgatory. The biggest catch of the raid was former head of Slovak police Tibor Gaspar. Gaspar has long been a controversial figure in Slovakia, especially following the numerous blunders made at the start of the investigation into Jan Kuciak’s murder. Him being a distant relative of Norbert Bodor didn’t help his case, and Kuciak himself had written about their connection which allegedly enabled Bodor to secure generous subsidies and access to multi-million state contracts throughout the years.

Other former police leaders were also taken into custody, such as Róbert Krajmer, former NAKA director Peter Hraško, former SIS interrogation chief Marián Zetocha, former deputy head of the NAKA´s national financial unit, and ex-director of the economic department of the Ministry of the Interior Martin Fleischer – all accused of coordinated efforts to influence police operations and investigations.

State prosecutors found evidence that, not only was this group of high-ranking officials tasked with pushing police findings in favour of specific parties, but ensure that members of this underground network would be appointed to senior positions within Slovakia’s state apparatus. A total of eight former police officers were taken into custody, while Gaspar and nearly half a dozen other men faced accusations of founding and supporting a criminal organization, among other charges.

Action Judas

Another unexpected raid taking a swing at police corruption took place in early December. The Judas operation mainly targeted former police head Milan Lucansky, two senior officials at the Slovak Information Service, as well as police investigator Marian Kucerka. All were accused of corruption, blackmail or of disclosing classified information.

The most surprising twist, however, came with the accusations against Milan Lučanský who had so far been considered a fairly serious police officer despite known links to some oligarchic groups. Böhm testified against Lučanský, claiming the latter had tried to warn him about his imminent arrest during the Action God’s Mills. According to Böhm and Norbert Paksi, deputy director of the special police activities, Lučanský also took heavy bribes, receiving 510,000 between August 2018 and the end of 2019 alone, while additionally receiving the so-called “monthly lump sum”, a payment to guarantee his continuous assistance.

Devoted to justice at first sight but corrupt official behind the scenes, Lučanský became the Judas of the Slovak police force. But unlike Judas, he continues to deny the allegations and claim he’s innocent. From natural disasters to divine interventions: this brief look at the unprecedented actions Slovakia undertook this year shows that the country was based on systemic corrupt practices going all the way to the top – and undoubtedly, that more actions and revelations next year will continue the work done in 2020.

By Lenka Hanulová

Originally from Bratislava, Lenka studied politics at King's College and UCL in London, with a special focus on Russian and post-Soviet politics. She cooperated with several Slovak media and currently lives in Prague.