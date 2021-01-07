Who are the most notable Slovak YouTube personalities?

Bratislava, Slovakia – One of the favoured career paths for people who were born in the internet age is to become a YouTube personality. This is usually done through streaming countless videos in a certain genre, and then eventually branching out from there. There are a few people from Slovakia who have managed to reach celebrity status by doing this. Here are a few of the most notable Slovak video makers online right now.

David Dobrik

David Dobrik is the most successful YouTube star of Slovak descent, with a whopping 18 million subscribers on the platform.

His vlogs range from everything from famous celebrities like Kylie Jenner to hilarious pranks on his friends. This helps him attract an extremely broad demographic.

Dobrik shot to worldwide notoriety after having only started his YouTube channel in 2015. Since then, he has appeared in films and television shows and has also drawn comparisons to Jimmy Fallon. The 24-year-old will doubtlessly be an inspiration to other youngsters from the country who want to make a successful career out of content creation on YouTube.

Michal Adamik

In the gaming world, Michal Adamik is probably the best-known Slovak internet personality.

However, most people would recognize him by his streamer name, which is Resttpowered. The 30-year-old is a partnered streamer on Twitch and has the most followers in the Slovak language with a 3.3K average. He plays a wide range of games including Minecraft and Fortnite and creates a variety of compilation videos for his YouTube channel.

Asimister

Nobody can really come close to Dobrik at the moment in terms of revenue and followers, but Asimister is vying to catch up with him. The Slovak streamer has a net worth of over $1 million, which he has accrued by posting regular videos at least twice a week. From his high-quality content, he has managed to amass a following of more than 700,000 people on YouTube. In addition to that, he has 259,000 followers on Instagram. His achievements to date have helped him reach the top ten most-watched YouTube channels in the country.

While there are a few major success stories breaking out of Slovakia when it comes to YouTube content, it will be Dobrik that serves as the biggest inspiration to aspiring streamers who want to become celebrities. His journey over the last five years has been nothing short of astounding, and he is likely to earn more money and followers in the years ahead. Replicating his methods could be the best way for new streamers to find success on YouTube.