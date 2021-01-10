Trump acted like a “coward”, blasts Czech President Milos Zeman

Prague, Czech Republic – Outgoing U.S. President Donald Trump’s behaviour in relation to the Capitol Hill riots was cowardly, criticized the Czech head of state Milos Zeman in an interview with local Blesk magazine on Sunday.

“Cowardice of an outgoing politician”, slams Zeman

Blasting Trump’s role in the dramatic events that unfolded on Wednesday in Washington, Zeman said he could not remember any President in U.S. history who had behaved in such a “shameful” way.

“He sent thousands of people in front of the Capitol, and eventually into the Capitol”, Zeman was quoted as saying. “This indirectly caused the deaths of about five people, most of whom were his followers. It was just the cowardice of an outgoing politician”.

The Czech President, who was one of the very few European leaders to back Trump in 2016, nevertheless expressed his disagreements with Twitter’s decision to indefinitely block the U.S. President’s account.

Zeman had already condemned the incident on Thursday, saying that “defeat must be borne with dignity and no attempt should be made to overturn a result through violence”. In late November, he also strongly criticized Trump’s refusal to concede: “I personally believe that it would be much more reasonable to give up, not to be embarrassing, and allow the president to take office”, Zeman told local reporters.

Czech leaders condemn Capitol Hill riots

The Capitol Hill riots, as well as Trump’s role in inciting the violence that resulted in the death of five people, were unequivocally condemned by Czech politicians.

Prime Minister Andrej Babis described it as an “unprecedented attack on democracy” and said the transition of power should always be peaceful. The Czech Premier was also quick to change his social media profile pictures following the riots and international backlash, deleting his previous photo that showed him with a MAGA-inspired red hat reading “Strong Czechia”.

“It’s an illustration of the divided nature of U.S. society”, further argued Czech ambassador in Washington Hynek Kmonicek.

“It demonstrates that it’s a population that is going through major demographic changes which a not insubstantial section of society is finding very difficult to accept. The result is a search for a new social contract that would define for Americans who is an American”, he added.