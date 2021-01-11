Depression among young Poles reaches highest level in two decades, survey shows

Krakow, Poland – Young Poles are more depressed than they have ever been in the past twenty years, according to a recent CBOS survey.

A growing share of Poles aged 18 to 24 declare having experienced acute feelings of depression (32%), helplessness (44%), as well as discouragement and fatigue (47%) in 2020. The share of young Poles who say they were affected by such negative emotions in 2020 is higher than the population’s average.

Contrary to previous years, young Poles say they feel depressed, helpless or tired more often than older people.

This worrying trend has been observed all around the world as people struggle to cope with the disruptive impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on all aspects of life.

A global study carried out in October found that around one in three people in the world have been suffering from stress, anxiety or depression during the pandemic.

Home isolation, distance learning and the inability to be in close contact with one’s friends, peers or family throughout the year all contributed to the gloomy state many Poles find themselves in.

The closure or suspension of many mental health services and support during the pandemic, on top of the virus’ direct impact on some patients’ neurological system, may also have contributed to the deteriorating psychological state of populations throughout the globe, including of young adults.

In August last year, the International Labour Organization (ILO) had already conducted a survey examining the impact of COVID-19 on the mental well-being of Poles aged 18 to 29: over 46% of respondents claimed to be possibly, and 15% to be probably affected by anxiety or depression.

Higher rates were found among women, and among Poles who stopped working during the pandemic compared to those who remained in employment.