Statue of “British Schindler” Sir Nicholas Winton vandalised in Prague

Prague, Czech Republic – The statue of British broker, humanitarian and Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton, located at Prague’s main train station, has been vandalised, yet again.

CCTV camera caught a man and a woman approaching the famed statue, and lifting up what appears to be their young child to tear off Winton’s bronze glasses – although it remains unclear exactly what happened, as the three protagonists are mostly seen with their backs turned (see video below). A security guard noticed and reported the damage the same evening, and police have appealed to the public for any information to clarify the case.

First unveiled in September 2009, the bronze statue had already been vandalized several times in the past, with vandals stealing Winton’s signature glasses no less than three times.

A repaired version of the statue was unveiled in 2015, and a camera installed to deter any potential future vandals.

The “British Schindler”

Known as the “British Schindler” or “Kindertransport hero”, Sir Nicholas Winton was only 29 years old when he arranged, on the eve of World War II, for some 669 mostly Jewish children to be transported out of Czechoslovakia, then occupied by the Third Reich, and taken care of in foster homes in the UK, saving them from a near certain death in Nazi concentration camps.

Winton received the Tomas Garrigue Masaryk Order in 1998 from the hands of then Czech President Vaclav Havel, and was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2003 for “services to humanity, in saving Jewish children from Nazi Germany-occupied Czechoslovakia”. The British Postal Office also honoured him with a commemorative stamp five years ago.

He died on July 1, 2015 at the age of 106.

New biopic to tell story of Sir Nicholas Winton

The biopic One Life, currently in development and directed by Irish filmmaker Aisling Walsh, will tell the story of his incredible and daring deed. Actors Johnny Flynn and Anthony Hopkins will impersonate Sir Nicholas Winton at different stages of his life.

“Despite never wanting any attention for his altruistic act, Nicky’s story and the story of those he saved must be told”, One Life producers Iain Canning and Emile Sherman said.

The movie is set to be released later this year.