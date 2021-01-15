Want to earn your MBA abroad? Here are four of the best business schools in Central Europe

Budapest, Hungary – If you want to study abroad for your graduate degree in business, then there are plenty of unexpected and surprisingly affordable options out there. One of the biggest misconceptions study abroad students have is that their options are limited to the most visited countries, like Italy, France, Spain or the UK. But there are many more that feature incredible, history, architecture, culture and educational opportunities for both locals and foreigners to enjoy.

Earning your master’s in business overseas takes one to three years, so you should start planning ahead to not only move but also estimate your living expenses for your time there. Many students, including from the US, use private student loans to pay for attending school abroad to cover tuition and other expenses during their degree. While keeping that in mind, here are four of the best Central European business schools with master’s degree programs for you to consider.

Anglo-American University, Prague – Czech Republic

The full English MBA program at the American-Anglo University (AAU) in Prague is a 17-month intensive course taught in collaboration with the California-based Chapman University Argyros School of Business and Economics. The experienced professors adopt a Western-style approach that will bring the comfort of home into the classroom while you get to expand your cultural horizons in your daily life. The Czech Republic has stunning architecture, a low cost of living and a vibrant city life that offers plenty to see and do both during the day and after-hours.

University of Economics, Bratislava Business School – Slovakia

The English MBA at the Bratislava Business School is taught in collaboration with the Franklin University campus in Columbus, Ohio. For a 20-month study period, you will be able to explore concepts like human resources management, creating a productive business environment, international relations and project management. Your degree will be issued by the United States, so you can immediately start applying for US-based positions. Slovakia is a unique study abroad destination that will allow you to learn a new and often under-studied language and broaden your cultural awareness. Employers love candidates that have global experience, and your time here will demonstrate your curiosity and open-mindedness.

SGH Warsaw School of Economics – Poland

As one of the top 90 business schools in Europe, SGH is an ideal choice for anyone looking to earn their MBA in Poland. With over 177 different fields of study, SGH offers plenty of variety for its students who come from around the world to learn from leading professionals and experts in the industry. The 18-month extensive program includes over 600 hours of learning both practical skills and undergoing substantial personal and leadership development. When you’re not studying, you can explore the historic city of Warsaw.

Corvinus University of Budapest – Hungary

Both natives and foreign students can earn their graduate degrees from Corvinus University in Budapest. This full-time program consists of four semesters and caters to working professionals who have at least two years’ experience. Emphasis is placed throughout the program on general management skills, so if you are interested in pursuing supervisory positions post-grad, then this curriculum may suit your ambitions. Corvinus is one of Europe’s leading universities for economics and social sciences, so if you want to meet plenty of like-minded individuals committed to higher learning, you will enjoy your time both on and off campus.