Hungarian sparkling wine ranked among world’s best after winning gold in France

Budapest, Hungary – The Hungaria Rosé Extra Dry sparkling wine has won gold medal at a French competition and was ranked among the top 10 best in the world.

Nearly 500 wines from 19 different countries competed at the 18th annual competition for the Best Sparkling Wines, Effervescents du Monde, held in mid-December at Château des Ravatys, in the famous French Burgundy wine region.

After receiving a gold medal from the jury of 80 French and international wine experts, the Hungaria Rosé Extra Dry was one of only two non-French bottles – the other one being Italian – to be included in the top 10 best sparkling wines in the world.

“This is not only the success of Hungaria, but also the continuation on the path of recognition for Hungarian sparkling wines and wines”, a Hungaria spokesperson was quoted as saying by local media.

This is the second year in a row that the Hungaria Rosé Extra Dry receives a gold medal and is ranked in the world’s top 10 at the prestigious wine competition in France.

Established in 1955, Hungaria Sparkling Wine is known for providing some of the highest-quality sparkling wines in Hungary and beyond.

“The purity of Hungarian Rosé Extra Dry is a perfect match of breezy spring and sexy bubblyness,” according to its website, with a “mischievously subtle currant-raspberry taste”. Intrigued?

Photo credits: Hungaria pezsgő