Sir Nicholas Winton biopic to shoot in Prague

Prague, Czech Republic – One Life, the new biopic on the life of “British Schindler” and Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton, is due to shoot in Prague this spring, according to the Prague Reporter.

Directed by Irish filmmaker Aisling Walsh and co-produced by BBC Films and See-Saw Films, the One Life biopic will star celebrated actor Anthony Hopkins and Johnny Flynn (Stardust, Emma), each portraying Nicholas Winton at different stages of his life.

Nicknamed the “British Schindler” and “Kindertransport hero”, 29-year-old English broker Nicholas Winton saved nearly 700 children, most of them Jewish, from Nazi-occupied Czechoslovakia by arranging for their transport to foster homes in the UK.

He never sought recognition for his action, which remained unknown for many years. In 1988, the BBC famously captured the heartbreaking surprise reunion between Winton and the children – or their descendants – he saved.

Knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2003 and recipient of some of the highest Czech honours, a bronze statue of Nicholas Winton – recently vandalized – was erected at Prague’s main train station in 2009. He died in 2015 at the age of 106.

A number of documentaries have looked at Winton’s incredible and inspiring deed, including Czech productions The Power of Good and Nicky’s Family, or the Czech-Slovak narrative feature My Loved Ones.

One Life, however, is slated to become the first English-language production to tell the story of Winton and the children he saved on the eve of World War II.

Shooting should begin in April in both Prague and the UK.