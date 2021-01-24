COVID-19: Germany adds Czech Republic to list of “high-risk countries”

Prague, Czech Republic – Germany has included neighbouring Czech Republic on its updated list of countries considered high-risk, authorities announced this week.

Starting Sunday, people travelling from the Czech Republic to Germany will have to present a negative test for COVID-19 at the border and self-isolate.

Special rules apply for cross-border workers commuting between the Czech Republic and the German states of Bavaria and Saxony: the former will require cross-border workers to produce a negative test every 48 hours, while the later will ask for two coronavirus test per week, as suggested by Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis to his German counterpart Angela Merkel.

Until now, Czech citizens were able to undergo a test on German soil after their arrival.

Germany updated its list of coronavirus high-risk countries, adding countries where the presence of dangerous new mutations of the virus have been confirmed (including Brazil, South Africa and the UK), or states reporting over 200 new cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people over the course of one week.

More than 20 countries where the virus is spreading rapidly were added to Germany’s high-risk list this week, including Spain, Portugal, Slovenia, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, the United States and Israel.

Although the Czech Republic has seen its number of cases drop in recent days, the country remains one of the hardest-hit in Europe in January. On Friday, the Czech government extended the current state of emergency until February 14.

The government had initially asked for a 30-day extension until February 21, but was turned down by the lower house of Parliament.