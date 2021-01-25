Czech documentary on online sexual predators wins top award

Prague, Czech Republic – Barbora Chalupova and Vit Klusak, co-creators, writers and directors of the V Siti documentary on internet sexual predators, have won the main Trilobit 2021 award.

V Siti documentary wins top Czech award

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the award-giving ceremony was moved online instead of being held at the House of Culture in the Czech city of Beroun.

V Siti (Caught in the Net in English) has been making waves ever since its release last year, and rose to become the most viewed Czech documentary of all time (despite cinemas being closed down for a good part of the year) beating the previous record-holder Citizen Havel (2007).

In the documentary, which has been credited for sparking a nation-wide debate on the issue, three adult actresses pose as 12-year-olds to expose sexual predators and pedophiles on the internet.

“A shock-filled ride to hell”

“What shocked us during shooting was that whenever we though we’d seen the worst, something even worse came along,” said co-director Vit Klusak. “After child porn there was animal porn. That was followed by threats and blackmail. It just kept going further and deeper. It was like a shock-filled ride to hell”.

A number of online predators exposed by the movie have since been been arrested and convicted by Czech authorities. Although the face of the perpetrators is pixelated, Czech investigators asked the documentary’s creators to provide them with the original tapes in order to prosecute them.

An uncensored, 18+ only version of the documentary was released last summer.

Fore more information about the results of the 34th edition of the Trilobit awards, you can visit their website (in Czech).