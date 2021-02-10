Czech movie Charlatan makes Oscars 2021 shortlist

Prague, Czech Republic – The Czech movie Charlatan, directed by acclaimed Polish filmmaker Agnieszka Holland, has made it to the shortlist of the Oscars 2021.

The film has been shortlisted along with fourteen others movies to compete in the category of Best International Feature Film (ex-Best Foreign Language Film category) for the 93rd Academy Awards, set to take place on April 25.

Charlatan is a co-production between Poland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Ireland, directed by celebrated Polish filmmaker Agnieszka Holland, who was recently elected President of the European Film Academy (EFA).

Written by Marek Epstein and starring Ivan Trojan and his son Josef in the lead role, Charlatan tells the story of Jan Mikolasek, a controversial healer in communist Czechoslovakia in the 1950s.

It’s the only movie from Central Europe to make the Oscars shortlist this year. Poland’s Never Gonna Snow Again (Malgorzata Szumowska), Slovakia’s The Auschwitz Report (Peter Bebjak) and Hungary’s Preparations To Be Together For An Unknown Period of Time (Lili Horvat) didn’t make the cut.

Recent Central European nominees for Best International Feature Film include Poland’s Cold War (2019) and Corpus Christi (2020).

The final Oscars nominations for 2021 should be announced in March.

Other top contenders this year include Better Days (Hong Kong), I’m No Longer Here (Mexico), Collective (Romania), Dear Comrades! (Russia), Sun Children (Iran), Two of Us (France) and A Sun (Taiwan).

The Academy revealed the shortlisted films in eight other categories this week, including for Best Documentary Feature, Best Original Song, Best Original Score and Best Visual Effects. You can find all the latest info here.

The Czech Republic won the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film three times, twice as Czechoslovakia (The Shop on Main Street, 1966; Closely Watched Trains, 1968), and once since its independence (Kolya, 1997).

Check out the entire list of the Czech Oscar wins and nominations in history.

Main photo credit: Imdb.com