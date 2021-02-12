The six best casinos in Central Europe

Central Europe is home to some amazing casinos. Here is a look at six of the best.

Admiral Casino Colosseum (Czech Republic)

Wherever you are in Central Europe, you will probably not be far from a fantastic land-based casino. But no matter where you live, be it Australia or Denmark, you can still enjoy the thrill of playing games like live Blackjack at an online casino. Web-based live casinos allow you to play your favorite games in real-time with actual croupiers, enabling you to feel like you are at a real-life gambling establishment.

But if you like playing games at brick-and-mortar casinos, and you are located in the Czech Republic, there are dozens of casinos to choose from. The best is the Admiral Casino Colosseum, near the Czech-Austrian border. Located right next to the Excalibur City shopping mall, the large casino contains a fantastic mix of exciting slot games and table games. You can choose from classic table games like American roulette, Oasis Stud Poker, and Blackjack Perfect Pairs. There is also an inviting restaurant and bar where you can take a break from gaming.

Grand Casino ADMIRAL (Slovakia)

Located near the Golden Sands Resort, Slovakia’s Grand Casino ADMIRAL offers more slot machines than any other casino in the country. In addition to the 288 slots, 11 table games are available, including American Roulette, Russian Poker, and Blackjack Perfect Pairs. The impressive-looking casino is decorated in the style of Ancient Egypt. With a unique atmosphere and first-class service, a night out at the Grand Casino ADMIRAL is sure to be a memorable experience.

Las Vegas Casino Corvin Setany (Hungary)

In the Hungarian capital of Budapest, you will find the large and glamourous Las Vegas Casino Corvin Setany. With around 260 slot machines and plenty of table games, you are sure to find a game to your liking at this stylish and inviting casino. You can play card games like Blackjack, Ultimate Texas Hold’em, and Punto Banco, and then enjoy a delicious meal and beverage at the casino’s welcoming restaurant and bar.

Diamond Palace Casino (Croatia)

Croatia’s Diamond Palace Casino only opened in 2016, but it has rapidly become the top destination in the country for casino-goers. Located in the capital of Zagreb, the classy casino offers an incredible 500 slot machines and plenty of table games, including American Roulette, Punto Banco, and Extreme Texas Poker. And if you are a fan of poker, there is a delightful private poker room where you can participate in tournaments.

Casino Warsaw (Poland)

Located in the Marriott Hotel in Poland’s capital city, Casino Warsaw is one of the plushest and most ambient casinos you will find in all of Central Europe. If you want to rub shoulders with international jet-setting business people, Casino Warsaw is the place to go. You can choose from around 70 excellent slot machines and 35 table games. The casino also holds regular poker tournaments. When you need a break from playing games, you can relax with some fine dining at the casino’s restaurant, or even revitalize yourself at the Marriott Hotel’s spa.

Korona Hotel and Casino (Slovenia)

Located in the heart of the beautiful Julian Alps, the Korona Hotel and Casino is a beautiful place to stay and forget about the larger world. In addition to views that will take your breath away, the hotel offers a restaurant, bar, sun deck and terrace, a sauna, and much more. As for the hotel’s casino, you will find around 380 gaming machines, including video poker, video reels, and slots, as well as 23 table games, including Double Deck Blackjack, Hit Draw Poker, and American Roulette. There is even an outside section called the Open Air Casino, where you can play games while breathing in the fresh alpine air.