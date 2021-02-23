Czechs among most avid online shoppers in Europe

Brno, Czech Republic – Czechs ranked among the most frequent and avid online shoppers in Europe in 2020, according to new figures released by Eurostat.

A survey conducted by the EU’s statistical office showed that 80% of internet users in the Czech Republic ordered goods or services online in 2020.

Online shopping skyrockets in the Czech Republic

This is up 7 percentage points compared to 2019 and an increase of 25 pp compared to five years ago – one of the highest rises among EU member states with Romania (+28 pp in five years) and Croatia (+25 pp).

Only a few other countries had stronger online shopping habits last year, with the Netherlands (91% of internet users) taking the top spot, followed by Denmark (90%), Germany (87%), Sweden (86%) and Ireland (81%).

Czech figures were also considerably higher than its neighbours in Poland (72%), Hungary (70%) and Slovakia (68%).

Bulgaria (42%) and Romania (49%) were the only two countries where less than half of internet users shopped online in 2020.

Clothes and movies most popular goods for online shoppers

Online shopping has skyrocketed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions on free movement and shops closures. With experts expecting the pandemic to have a longer-term impact on consumer behaviour and habits, online shopping is set to grow even further.

On average, 72% of internet users in the EU shopped online last year, according to Eurostat, up 4 percentage points compared to 2019 and 10 percentage points compared to five years ago.

In the three months prior to the survey, the most common online purchases were clothes, shoes and accessories (ordered by 64% of online shoppers), followed by films and series, either through streaming or downloads (32%) and food deliveries (29%).