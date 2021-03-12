Man shoots himself in the head in front of Czech Ministry of Health

Prague, Czech Republic – A man shot himself in the head on Thursday evening in front of the Czech Ministry of Health in Prague, police spokeswoman Eva Kropacova said in a statement.

Footage from the scene published by Blesk.cz confirm the 50-year-old man committed suicide and that there was no foul play involved.

The motive behind the act remains unclear, however, and local authorities have launched an investigation to shed some light on the tragic incident.

Praha – Policisté aktuálně zasahují na Palackého náměstí, kde byl nalezen muž bez známek života. Na základě prvotního šetření nelze vyloučit, že se jedná o sebevraždu. #policiepha — Policie ČR (@PolicieCZ) March 11, 2021

The man was found lying outside the entrance of the Ministry on Palackeho namesti, in Prague’s city center, with a gun on the floor close-by at around 7 pm yesterday evening.

He was already dead when emergency services arrived on the scene.