Czech Republic: Ruling ANO party would lose election, survey shows

Prague, Czech Republic – The ruling ANO party of Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis would lose if elections were held today, a new Kantar survey has found.

According to the Kantar poll for Czech Television, the opposition coalition between the Czech Pirate Party and STAN would win the parliamentary elections with 34% of the votes, far surpassing the ruling ANO party that would come second with 22% of the ballots.

The Pirate-STAN coalition saw its popularity increase by 4.5 percentage points compared to last month’s survey, while Babis’ movement reported a similar drop.

Commenting on the results, Kantar analyst Ondrej Rybon confirmed that the surge of support for the Pirates-STAN coalition came directly from ANO supporters losing faith the movement of Prime Minister Andrej Babis, who’s now facing mounting criticism for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In third place, the coalition of right-wing parties ODS, TOP 09 and KDU-CSL would win 17.5% of the votes, ahead of the far-right SPD (11%) and the Communist Party (5.5%).

Source: Czech News Agency (CTK)

Czech Pirate Party leading in polls for first time

With only 4.5%, the Social Democrats (CSSD) and junior partner of the ruling coalition would fail to make the 5% threshold needed to send representatives to Parliament.

The Kantar survey also looked at the popularity of individual parties regardless of coalitions. Tellingly, the Pirates Party of Ivan Bartos would – for the first time – come first with 22% ahead of ANO (20.5%). STAN would come third (13%), followed by Tomio Okamura’s SPD (10.5%) and ODS (9.5%).

The Kantar poll was carried out from February 15 to March 5 with a representative panel of around 1,000 people.

The next parliamentary elections are scheduled to be held this year on October 8-9.