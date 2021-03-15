Most expensive Netflix production “The Gray Man” to shoot in Prague

Prague, Czech Republic – The star-studded Netflix production The Gray Man is due to shoot in Prague and other Czech locations this spring, according to recent reports.

Most expansive Netflix production to shoot in the Czech Republic

Starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans in the lead roles and directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, who directed four Marvel movies and set an all-time box office record with Avengers: Endgame two years ago, The Gray Man is a global espionage thriller based on the 2009 debut novel by Mark Greaney on a former CIA operative turned freelance assassin.

“The movie is a real mano a mano between those two great actors who represent two different versions of the CIA,” co-director Anthony Russo told Deadline.

In view of emulating the success of the best-selling book series on which the movie is based, Netflix hopes to turn The Gray Man in the first installment of a new movie franchise.

“The idea is to create a franchise and build out a whole universe, with Ryan [Gosling] at the center of it,” Joe Russo said. “We have all committed to the first movie, and that’s got to be great to get us to the second movie […] We think Netflix is the perfect place for this film.”

Netflix bets big with The Gray Man production

While filming already started this month in Los Angeles, production is expected to continue in Prague and other European locations in the spring.

With an estimated budget of $200 million, The Gray Man could become the most expensive original Netflix production ever made to date, beating Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman ($159 million).

The film will be produced by the Russo brothers’ AGBO, the studio behind Extraction, the action-filled Chris Hemsworth-driven block-buster which became the most-watched Netflix original film of all time.

The city of Prague has attracted many notable U.S. and foreign productions in the past, and has positioned itself as one of the major European destinations for international film crews before the pandemic hit. It’s still uncertain how the COVID-19 crisis might affect production of The Gray Man and whether or not some European shooting locations, including Prague, could be scrapped due to anti-coronavirus restrictions.