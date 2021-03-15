Poland’s Lewandowski becomes second-highest scorer in Bundesliga history

Warsaw, Poland – Poland’s superstar striker Robert Lewandowski became the second highest scorer in the history of the Bundesliga, Germany’s top football league.

The achievement comes after Lewandowski bagged yet another goal for his Bayern Munich team during last Saturday’s 3-1 win against Werder Bremen.

With a grand total of 268 goals in 344 matches, the Warsaw-born football star becomes the second top scorer in the Bundesliga history, alongside Klaus Fischer (same amount of goals in 535 games) and only topped by all-time best marksman Gerd Müller (365 goals in 427 matches).

I am proud to reach a number of #268 goals in the #Bundesliga like legendary Klaus Fischer 💪 I always want my goals to help us win new titles with @FCBayern 🏆⚽️🤜🤛 #teamwork — Robert Lewandowski (@lewy_official) March 13, 2021

In 2019, the Polish striker had already become the single highest non-German scorer of all time in the Bundesliga, surpassing previous record-holder Peruvian Claudio Pizarro and Brazil’s Giovane Elber.

With 32 goals in 24 games, 32-year-old Robert Lewandowski is once again the top scorer of the ongoing season of the Bundesliga, and could very well be crowned as the Bundesliga’s top scorer for a sixth time since 2010.

After receiving FIFA’s 2020 Best Men’s Player Award ahead of Christiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi and named UEFA Player of the Year 2020, the Polish star-striker and captain of Poland’s national team was also named Player of the Year at the Globe Soccer Awards last December.

Widely considered one of the best players in the world today, Guinness record-holder Robert Lewandowski came to play in Germany over ten years ago, starting off at Borussia Dortmund before joining Bayern Munich in 2014. He’s won the Bundesliga title no less than eight times (twice with Dortmund, six times with Munich) since starting off in Germany’s top football league.

Lewandowski is also the all-time top scorer for Poland with 63 international goals.