Prague and Budapest castles among world’s most “Instagrammable”

Budapest, Hungary – The Prague and Budapest castles have been ranked among the most “Instagrammable” in the world.

According to the UK-based pollster Stokemont, which looked at the popularity of thirty of the world’s most popular castles around the world on the famous social media platform, the iconic Prague Castle was the single most “Instagrammable” one in the world, with nearly 668,000 hashtags at the end of March.

The iconic Prague landmark came well ahead of Scotland’s Edinburgh Castle, second with 581,000 hashtags, followed by Neuschwanstein Castle in Germany, known for having inspired a number of Disney princesses’ mansions (including Cinderella and Sleeping Beauty); Windsor Castle (England), which needs no introduction; and the beautiful Pena Castle, in Portugal.

Prague Castle, built in the 9th century and the seat of power for Bohemian kings and Czech(oslovak) rulers for centuries, has been closed to visitors for a good part of the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Before the pandemic, the entire Prague Castle complex had been found to be the single most popular attraction for tourists traveling to the Czech Republic, with around 2.5 million visitors per year.

With over 210,000 hashtags, Buda Castle, the historical palace of Hungarian kings since the 13th century, came sixth in the ranking, ahead of other emblematic European landmarks: Alhambra Palace (Spain) and Leeds Castle (England), with Romania’s Bran and Peles castles rounding up the top 10.

While magnificent and definitely worth the time, the Prague and Budapest castles are evidently not the only places worth visiting. Coincidentally, both the Czech and Hungarian capitals – as a whole – have also been ranked among the most “Instagrammable” cities in Europe, with Dubrovnik winning the crown.