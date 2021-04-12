Czech Republic eases COVID-19 restrictions: What are the changes?

Prague, Czech Republic – On Monday, a number of anti-COVID restrictions are being lifted or eased in the Czech Republic. Here’s everything you need to know.

Due to the end of the state of emergency on Sunday, restrictions on the free movement of people have been lifted, including the ban on domestic travel between districts and the night curfew.

Several shops and services closed as a result of the pandemic are allowed to reopen from today, including:

Farmers’ markets

Children’s clothing & footwear

Stationary shops

Dry cleaners & laundries

Locksmiths

Outside areas of zoos and botanical gardens

Elementary school students and preschoolers in kindergartens will also progressively return to the classroom, with strict sanitary rules including frequent antigen testing, mandatory face-masks and rotational teaching.

Weddings and funerals can take place with a maximum number of 15 attendees.

Restaurants can now stay open (for takeaway orders) one additional hour, until 10 pm.

New Health Minister Petr Arenberger indicated the limitations allowing only two people to meet in both outdoor and indoor settings should stay in place for the time being.

Deputy Prime Minister Jan Hamacek said last week that restaurants’ outside spaces and gardens may be allowed to reopen – possibly under certain conditions – at the end of April.

Czech authorities also announced a new evaluation system to assess the epidemiological situation was being prepared, replacing the previous PES anti-epidemic scheme put in place in November 2020.

After arduous months, the pandemic has shown clear signs of slowing down. On Sunday, the Czech Republic reported 976 new cases of COVID-19, the first time the number has dropped below 1,000 since late September.