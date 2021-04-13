Slavia Prague gear up for Europa League showdown against Arsenal

Prague, Czech Republic – European football is back for a second week in a row, and on Thursday, Czech Champions Slavia Prague will host Arsenal with strong chances of making it to the Europa League semi-finals after last week’s first-leg draw in north London.

“We have a very promising result for the second leg, and we have a chance to finish the job at home”, said the Czech coach Jindřich Trpišovský, on Thursday. “Arsenal will have to score a goal, and we will have to avoid conceding goals.”

“Our defensive display will have to be free of any mistakes,” he added, ahead of this week’s return fixture at Prague’s Eden Arena.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta still believes the English side will progress to the semi-finals.

“The mindset has to be to go there and score goals and win the game because we have to score if we want to go through,” said the Spaniard. “I totally believe that we can go there and win the match, if not I wouldn’t be sitting here.”

Game on, then.

Having lost their first three away games against English sides without scoring a single goal, Slavia Prague have lost just one of their past four such games in European competition (W1 D2), finding the net each time.

Arsenal, on the other hand, remain unbeaten in their nine European meetings with Czech opponents (W7 D2) – however, this was the first time they have failed to win a home game against a side from the Czech Republic.

Back in 2019, Slavia Prague had also reached the quarter-finals but were knocked out by another London-based team, Chelsea, who then went on to win the competition (against Arsenal).

Before Thursday’s Europa League fixtures, the Champions League will take center stage on Tuesday, when PSG and Chelsea respectively host Bayern Munich and Porto, and on Wednesday, with Dortmund-Bayern and Liverpool-Real Madrid.

