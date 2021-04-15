Kraków “iguana” turns out to be… a croissant

Kraków , Poland – The Kraków Animal Welfare Society were recently called out by a local resident about a dangerous-looking “iguana” lurking in a tree — only to find out it was in fact a croissant, according to a story posted yesterday on Facebook.

“It’s been sitting in a tree across the house for two days! People aren’t opening their windows because they’re afraid it will go into their house,” the caller allegedly said.

“It’s brown, it’s sitting in a tree,” she continued. When asked to describe the mysterious animal, the woman responded that it looked more like a “lagun” – Polish for lagoon – before remembering the correct word “legwan”, or iguana.

Although doubtful of the presence of reptile at this time of the year, the inspectors were intrigued and headed to the area only to find out that the mysterious “iguana” was in fact nothing more than… a croissant.

The pastry was probably thrown out of a window, possibly to hungry birds, before getting stuck between two branches of the lilac tree… where it must have acquired its now notorious reptilian features.

After sharing this rather unusual story, the Kraków Animal Welfare Society added that it hoped the incident would not discourage others from reporting their animal welfare concerns… before calling out for donations.