Polish photographer wins top food photo award for apple pie shot

Warsaw, Poland – Polish photographer Natalia Bogubowicz took the top spot in the Pink Lady Apple a Day category at the 2021 awards for Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year.

Her mouth-watering shot, Apple in Cake, depicts a pie fresh from the oven sprinkled with cinnamon and caster sugar. A second Polish photographer, Emilia Konkol-Pastuszak, took third place in the same category for her own Apple pie shot.

China’s Li Huaifeng won the competition’s top prize and was named Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year 2021 for his photo of a young family joyfully preparing a meal at home in Licheng, Shanxi.

Open to professional and non-professional, old and young, the Pink Lady Food Photography Awards were created in 2011 to celebrate the very best in food photography and film from around the world, and are widely recognized as being the most prestigious Awards in the industry.

The categories cover the full cultural range of the depiction of food in society. From styled food for magazines to images of families eating together in celebration of religious festivals, from depictions of the realities of food production to food growing in its natural setting.

Since 2011, over 70,000 images and films have been submitted from over 77 countries.

The works of the 2021 finalists will be showcased at a free exhibition at The Royal Photographic Society in Bristol from November 20 to December 12. In the meantime, you can find all of this year’s winners and finalists in the Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year Finalists’ Gallery.

Apple in Cake, by Natalia Bogubowicz, Poland

© Natalia Bogubowicz, Poland

Apple pie, by Emilia Konkol-Pastuszak, Poland

©Emilia Konkol-Pastuszak, Poland

Food Photographer of the Year 2021: Taste, by Li Huaifeng, China

© Huaifeng Li, China

