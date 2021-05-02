“The Budapest musical scene is full of hidden gems”

Producer, singer, songwriter… Zsüd does it all. After releasing ‘REWIRING’ back in March, the young Hungarian artist took the time to have a chat with us about her debut album, in which she experiments with cinematic and electronic elements, while never wandering too far from the catchy pop genres.

What can you tell us about your debut LP, ‘REWIRING’?

Imagine you are sitting with a ball of cereal and contemplating on life and everything. If you pay attention to your thoughts, you will see that random jibber-jabber and the deepest philosophical questions appear in the most random order. REWIRING is made from catching all these thoughts.

You say you want to document change, why is that important to you?

I think it is an elemental human need to document life, whether it is a drawing in a cave, music, or building something. I choose music for now.

What would you say are your biggest influences, musically, but not only?

As a kid I listened to soundtracks, so I guess Clint Mansell and Hans Zimmer had pretty big influence on me. Although I do not think I have huge role models in general. There are a lot of great people and I admire certain skills in them.

Clint Mansell’s Requiem for a Dream soundtrack is fantastic, isn’t it?

‘The Fountain’ was a game changer for me, I loved both the story and the soundtrack. ‘Together we will live forever’ is very kind to my heart. As for Hans Zimmer – don’t judge me – The Pirates of the Caribbean is an all time favourite from that era.

Could you tell us what got you into music in the first place? How did the artist come to be?

My parents, mainly. I studied classical piano and music theory as a kid. I loved it, however being a teenager comes with a bunch of stupid decisions, so I quit. I went to Technical University and music just slowly crawled back in my life. It wasn’t a conscious choice, I just caught myself on making my own music.

What made you go back to music after studying engineering?

It was an escape I guess, a way to charge my batteries. I wasn’t very conscious about my energy back then, and I got burned out as an environmental engineer quite quickly. Switching to music was kind of a no brainer after that.

Do you feel that your classical music background has helped you develop your own sound?

It sure helps although there are no linear cause-effect lines in learning or making music. I needed time to realize that – back in the university I studied math and chemistry and all kinds of topics, and they are easy to study – you sit down, you learn it and from that point you know it. Music has a completely different learning curve. You can read about it, study it, but it does not mean you can apply it, not until you actually put it in action.

What is your take on the Budapest musical scene?

It is full of hidden gems! I cannot wait for the music scene to come back to life, I love going to small gigs, you can find very special acts in the most random places.

Any hidden gems you’d like to share with us?

9b0 or Saya Noé…

How has the Covid pandemic affected your work?

As for making music, not much has changed. That is the advantage of being a lonely producer, haha!

What are your looking forward to the most, for when things reopen again?

Meeting my friends for a wine and live gigs!

What’s next in Zsüd’s world?

There will be some interesting collaborations soon. I have worked pretty much by myself on this album, it feels nice to share the creating process now.

