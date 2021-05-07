Support for euro adoption doubles in Czech Republic, stagnates in Poland and Hungary

Prague, Czech Republic – Support for euro adoption has doubled in less than a year in the Czech Republic, according to results from the latest EU-wide Eurobarometer survey.

In the summer of 2020, only 21% of Czech respondents said they were in favour of “a European economic and monetary union with one single currency, the euro” (the single lowest rate in the EU), while an overwhelming majority of 70% said they were against it.

Source: Eurobarometer 2020

The latest Eurobarometer – published in May and based on fieldwork conducted in February/March 2021 – paints a different picture: 40% of Czechs now declare they are in favour of the single currency, a twofold increase compared to less than a year ago, with 60% opposing it.

The Czech Republic has long stood out as one of the most Eurosceptic countries in the EU and has – along with Visegrad allies Poland and Hungary – so far rejected plans to join the Eurozone.

Support for euro adoption is now lower in Poland (34%, +1 percentage point compared to the last Eurobarometer) than in the Czech Republic.

Source: Eurobarometer 2021

In Hungary, on the other hand, a strong majority of the population appears in favour of joining the 19-member monetary union (63%, no change compared to last year).

In Slovakia, the only V4 member to have adopted the euro as its national currency, support remains high at 86% (+ 3 points).

On average, 70% of EU respondents said they were in favour of the single currency, with the highest rates of approval found in Eurozone members Portugal, Slovenia, Ireland, Luxembourg and Belgium, while the lowest were observed in Sweden, Denmark, Poland, Czech Republic and Bulgaria.

Source: Eurobarometer 2021