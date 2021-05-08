“Fun for the family”: TripAdvisor apologises over Auschwitz Museum review

Krakow, Poland – TripAdvisor has issued an apology for leaving up an offensive and insensitive review of the Auschwitz Museum and Memorial in Poland.

Reversing its earlier decision to keep the review online, the platform has deleted the comment and admitted to a “failure” of its screening process after receiving a complaint from the Auschwitz Museum.

A user had initially posted a review describing the visit to the Auschwitz-Birkenau Museum and Memorial, in southern Poland, as “fun for the family”, and joking about bringing a baby to the gas chambers of the notorious death camp established by Nazi Germany.

Both the review and the user have now been removed, according to TripAdvisor.

We have reported this review of the @AuschwitzMuseum posted on @TripAdvisor.



'This place was great went there with my newborn babys to test the chamber but they came out deformed. But its fun for the family.'



According the company, it complies with their submission guidelines. pic.twitter.com/JEHuLaTKxP — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) May 6, 2021

“At TripAdvisor, we abhor any kind of discrimination […] Our initial screening failed to identify this review as promoting intolerance,” the US-based review platform said in a statement.

“We always aim to get it right the first time and we apologise to the Auschwitz Memorial and Museum, the Jewish community at large, and all communities and individuals affected.”

The museum later thanked the Massachusetts-based travel website for rectifying its mistake.

At least 1.1 million people, most of them Jews, were killed at Auschwitz, an original army barracks turned into a prisoner-of-war camp by German occupiers before being transformed into a concentration and extermination camp as part of the Third Reich’s “Final Solution“.

The Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial, set up to honour the memory of all those who were murdered within its walls and document the atrocities committed by Nazi Germany in occupied Poland, is one of the most-visited museums in Europe.