Nick Cave announces concerts in the Czech Republic and Slovakia for 2022

Prague, Czech Republic – Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds have announced nine live shows across Europe for next summer, including performances at the Metronome Prague festival and at the Pohoda festival in Trenčín, Slovakia.

In addition to his Czech and Slovak shows, scheduled respectively for June 23 and July 7, the Australian artist also announced dates in Greece, Germany, Austria, Croatia, Norway and Sweden.

These are the first live dates the band have announced since they were forced to cancel their European and North American tours in 2020. More shows should be announced soon.

Alongside Nick Cave, whose last scheduled performance at Prague’ O2 arena was canceled due to Covid, American artist Beck has also confirmed his participation at next summer’s Metronome Prague festival.

“We promised all patient ticket holders a big surprise. I believe that, like us, they are very happy with this news,” said the festival’s producer, David Gaydečka. “Beck and Nick Cave’s participation in the same festival is a truly rare music event.”

“We don’t usually repeat big names at Pohoda,” also reacted Michal Kaščák, who organises Slovakia’s Pohoda festival, where Nick Cave played back in 2013. “But such an exceptional artist with such an exceptional concert calls for an exceptional approach. Everyone who was there knows why—it was clearly one of the most powerful moments in the history of Pohoda. I am proud and happy that we will be able to repeat it.”

Information about tickets for the two festivals can be found here.