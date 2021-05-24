Austria ends border checks with Czech Republic and Slovakia

Prague, Czech Republic – Austria had ended checks at its borders with the Czech Republic and Slovakia, authorities announced over the week-end.

The information was released by the Austrian APA news agency, citing information from the Ministry of the Interior.

People traveling to Austria from Slovakia or the Czech Republic are still required to present the necessary documents, including a negative test or proof of having been vaccinated against or recovered from Covid-19.

The new relaxed measures are part of Austria’s easing of travel requirements and entry conditions for people traveling from countries with a low rate of Covid-19 infections, including the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

Právě dnes o půlnoci skončily po dlouhé době kontroly na česko-rakouských hranicích. S mým kolegou z Vídně Schallenbergem jsme teď společně na Balkáně, kde jednáme mj. o dalším možném rozvolnění cestování pro české turisty. #Dovolena2021 pic.twitter.com/pwfhZcAWNV — Jakub Kulhanek (@JakubKulhanek) May 22, 2021

Other countries on Austria’s list of low virus incidence include Poland, Hungary, Germany, France, Greece, Spain, Switzerland, Israel and Italy.

In January, Austria reestablished controls at its borders with its two Central European neighbours following a resurgence of the virus in the region, and closed dozens of small border crossings.

“To protect people in our country, we are closing the borders and will check every vehicle entering Austria,” Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said at the time.

On Twitter, the Czech Foreign Ministry said that the border crossings closed a few months ago would also reopen as part of the new border regime.