Over 100 Czech tourists detained at Prague airport over invalid Covid tests

Prague, Czech Republic – Around 140 Czech tourists, mostly families with children, were detained at Prague airport and refused entry into the Czech Republic over allegedly invalid COVID-19 tests, local media reported.

The tourists were detained for several hours by customs officers at Prague’s Vaclav Havel International airport on Saturday afternoon on their way back from Tunisia, and forced to undergo new coronavirus tests on site.

The Blue Style travel agency, which had organised their holiday in Djerba, refuted claims by airport authorities that the antigen tests were invalid, and claimed they were carried out by its doctor in Tunisia and were in full compliance with the current legislation.

It has apologised to its clients for the inconvenience, and is reportedly demanding explanations from border authorities, who were under the suspicion that the tests were fake.

During a Sunday interview on CNN Prima News, Czech Foreign Minister Jakub Kulhanek assured he was taking steps to check whether the detainment of the tourists was justified.

Tunisia is categorised as a country with a very high risk of infection by Czech authorities. People – other than those who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 or have recovered from the disease in the last 6 months – returning to the Czech Republic from the country must present a negative Covid test and self-isolate until they pass another PCR test five days later.