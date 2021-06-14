Ex-Czech President rents Prague Castle gardens for birthday party

Prague, Czech Republic – An air of nostalgia? Former Czech President Vaclav Klaus will rent the Prague Castle gardens for his 80th birthday, Denik N reported on Monday.

According to local media, Prague Castle authorities have agreed to lease the South Gardens of the complex to the Vaclav Klaus Institute for more than a quarter of a million Czech crowns (over €10,000) for the former president’s birthday.

The event will be held at 3 pm on Friday, June 18, one day before M. Klaus’ actual birthday.

Other than the premises, the amount also covers the procurement of tables and tents, logistics, cleaning and security services and sound engineers.

Apart from being one of the top tourist attractions in the country, the Prague Castle is also the official seat of the Czech President.

The spokesman for Milos Zeman confirmed that the current head of state will be among the guests of the celebration.

According to current legislation linked to the Covid-19 pandemic, a maximum of 500 people are allowed to attend the 80th birthday of ex-President Klaus, who’s been known for repeatedly violating anti-coronavirus regulations over the past year, calling it an act of “civil disobedience”.

Klaus, who also served as Prime Minister during the better part of the 1990s, contracted the virus in late February this year, for which he received medical care in Prague.

The Vaclav Klaus Institute, the think-tank founded by the former politician and official organiser of the party, can face a fine of up to 10,000 Kc (around €400) for each violation.

A number of well-known singers and musicians will perform at the event, including Klaus’ former classmate at the University of Economics (VSE) Ivan Mladek and his Banjo Band, frontman of the Zluty Pes group Ondrej Hejma, and jazz pianist Emil Viklicky.