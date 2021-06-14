New Prague-Budapest train route resumes after Covid interruption

Prague, Czech Republic – RegioJet’s new train route between Prague and Budapest has resumed on Sunday following a months-long interruption due to the pandemic.

The new route, launched last summer but quickly halted as a result of Covid-related travel restrictions, will connect the Czech and Hungarian capitals via Vienna. The service will be operated twice a day in each direction, and three times daily between June and September.

“RegioJet is introducing new connections related to the termination of Covid-19 regulations,” Ales Ondruj, a spokesperson for the Czech carrier, said in a press release.

With tickets available at a starting price of 399 Kc, many seats are reserved well in advance for the 7-hour long trip between two of the most popular holiday destinations in Central Europe.

Málem bychom na vás zapomněli.😎 Od 13.6. se jede žlutým vlakem do Budapeště! A kdo bude chtít, tak tomu zastavíme i v lázeňské oblasti. 😏 pic.twitter.com/ZqpZaGdlpO — RegioJet (@RegioJet) June 10, 2021

Apart from Vienna, the train will also stop in the Hungarian cities of Mosonmagyarovar and Gyor, two popular thermal bath destinations.

As Covid regulations start being relaxed across Europe and countries reopen their borders for the summer period, RegioJet is progressively unveiling a string of new connections.

In cooperation with Dutch startup European Sleeper, the Czech rail operator plans to open, in 2022, a new night train between Prague and Brussels, with stops in Berlin and Amsterdam. The exact launch date hasn’t been announced yet, but is expected around March-April next year.

RegioJet is additionally considering another night train route between Warsaw and the Belgian coastal city of Ostend, via Berlin.