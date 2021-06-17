Iconic Prague trams to go on “farewell ride” on Saturday

Prague, Czech Republic – The historic Prague tram models known as the T6A5 will be retired from circulation on Saturday, the city’s public transport authorities announced on Wednesday.

The model was first introduced some 25 years ago and has since become a landmark sight for many people living in Prague or visiting the Czech capital.

With six remaining cars in circulation, the T6A5’s last journey will take place on Saturday on the line number 4, from 8 am to 6 pm.

A joint “photo shoot” of the last trams to be retired on Saturday will take place at the Špejchar stop after their “farewell rides”.

Prague’s Public Transport Authority (DPP) said two trams will be kept on historic lines and mainly be used as a tourist attraction.

The Tatra T6A5 model was designed as the successor of the Tatra T3 Model, developed in the early 1960s in then communist Czechoslovakia.

Following the bankruptcy of traditional producer CKD Tatra and growing demand for more modern and accessible models, the Prague public transport company ordered, in the early 2000s, new low-floor models.

Designed by Porsche, Skoda Transportation’s Skoda 14T trams were followed, in 2010, by the Skoda 15T – now a common sight around the city.

One of the busiest and most extensive networks in Europe, Prague’s tramway system dates back to the late 19th century, and today consists of 150 km of tracks, 900 vehicles and several dozens of daytime and nighttime lines operating around the clock.

Main photo credit: DPP / Petr Hejna