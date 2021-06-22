Czech Republic: Romani man’s death not linked to police intervention, according to autopsy

Prague, Czech Republic – The Romani man who died on Saturday in Teplice after being arrested by Czech police officers died of drug abuse, according to police spokesman Daniel Vitek.

The autopsy ruled out any connection between the man’s death and the intervention of the police, according to M. Vitek, and instead points to a possible drug overdose.

“No ‘Czech Floyd'”, wrote the Czech police on Twitter, saying the court autopsy showed that the intervention “has no connection with the death” and that the behaviour of the police officers was carried out “in according with the law”.

Žádný “český Floyd”. Zákrok proti několikanásobnému recidivistovi, který pod vlivem OPL demoloval auta ve svém okolí a nedbal žádných výzev policistů, proběhl v souladu se zákonem a neměl žádnou souvislost s úmrtím zemřelého. Potvrdila to soudní pitva. https://t.co/JLMvFEOZ0F — Policie ČR (@PolicieCZ) June 21, 2021

On Saturday, a Romani man was arrested in the Czech city of Teplice. Amateur footage show a police officer kneeling on his neck for several minutes, while the man – believed to have been under the influence of narcotics at the time – is seen struggling and shouting.

He later died in the ambulance called to the scene.

Shocked by the video, many activists quickly pointed to “obvious parallels” between what happened in Teplice and the violent arrest and death of George Floyd in the U.S. last year.

Police spokesman Daniel Vitek said the police officers were called to the scene amid reports of a scuffle between two men, who were reportedly damaging cars in the street. One of them “became aggressive” as soon as the police officers arrived, and even bit one of them, according to M. Vitek.

Zasahující policisté mají mou plnou podporu. Pokud někdo pod vlivem návykových látek porušuje zákon, musí počítat s tím, že @PolicieCZ zasáhne. Hlavně díky práci policistů a policistek jsme v první desítce nejbezpečnějších zemí světa. https://t.co/vM3ACjj7UL — Jan Hamáček (@jhamacek) June 21, 2021

On Twitter, Czech Interior Minister Jan Hamacek expressed his full support to the intervening police officers, while some voices were still questioning the version of events described by the authorities.

“Roma lives matter”, the Romea news site wrote, posting pictures of people who came to light candles and leave flowers on the site of the incident to bid farewell to the deceased.