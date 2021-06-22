Summer drinks: What are the best rooftop bars in Central Europe?

Budapest, Hungary – Whether you’ve been living there for years or are simply visiting for a few days, sky bars and rooftop restaurants are a great way to see a city in a new light. If that’s what you’re looking for, you’re in luck, as the Big Seven travel website just released its curated selection of the 50 best rooftop bars in Europe.

Beating on the spot famed and coveted addresses in Ibiza, Rome, Ljubljana and Santorini, the popular London venue The Culpeper has been ranked as the single best rooftop bar in Europe.

But with more than half a dozen rooftops making the top 50, Central European destinations might also have places for you to discover or rediscover in the coming summer months.

46th: VIDOK, Krakow – Poland

Offering a breathtaking view of both the Vistula River and Krakow’s Wawel Castle, VIDOK is a top-notch choice to have a cold drink and/or a meal on a hot summer day in Poland’s second-largest city and famed tourist destination.

43rd: T-Anker, Prague – Czech Republic

Famous for its large and eclectic selection of beers, which changes on a regular basis, T-Anker is a popular meeting place for expats and locals at the heart of Prague, a few minutes from the Municipal House and Old Town Square.

38th: Level 27, Warsaw – Poland

Offering a magnificent panorama of Warsaw’s famed skyline, Level 27 is a must-see when visiting the Polish capital, and also moonlights as a nightclub with weekly events and concerts.

37th: Aria Hotel, Budapest – Hungary

Known for its unbeatable view of Budapest’s St. Stephen Basilica, the rooftop bar of the upscale Aria Hotel is a pleasant place to chill and unwind at the end of a hot summer day.

24th: Liebling Bar, Budapest – Hungary

Offering a vastly different atmosphere than the previous one, Liebling Bar, known as the “hidden rooftop bar” in Budapest, provides a more intimate and vibrant setting, always with a great selection of food, drinks and music.

16th: Lemon Tree Sky Bar, Bratislava – Slovakia

Spread over two floors, the Lemon Tree Sky Bar has a terrace located on the 8th floor with a beautiful view of Bratislava and a highly creative assortment of spirits and cocktails.

7th: Balcony Bar, Prague – Czech Republic

The only Central European venue to make the top 10, Prague’s Balcony Bar is located at the center of the Czech capital, with a view of the National Theatre and Narodni Trida that you wouldn’t want to miss out on.

You can find the Big Seven community’s full ranking right here.