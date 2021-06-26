Slovak citizenship by descent vote delayed until September

Bratislava, Slovakia – Slovak descendants will have to continue waiting in suspense.

The much anticipated second reading in Parliament of Slovakia’s new proposed citizenship amendment has been postponed until September 16, 2021.

Lead-up

As we previously wrote, the proposed amendment offering citizenship by descent to the third generation level descendant of Czechoslovaks and Slovaks passed a cabinet vote in late February of this year.

News of the pending legislation has created quite a buzz among diaspora who are eager to connect or reconnect with their heritage homeland, and has spawned a movement to encourage Bratislava to simplify and pass the proposed amendment.

The bill was then given a first reading in Parliament on March 18. The second reading, initially scheduled for mid-May was then postponed until June 15.

Estimated future timeline

With the most recent news, the second reading has been delayed until September 16. Per Slovak parliamentary procedure, the bill will also have a third reading before coming to a vote. The third reading is often treated as a formality.

Given the new setback, the earliest this bill (if passed) would be effective law would be November or December of this year.

Potential applicants who would like to front-run the legislation may wish to begin the process of gathering the Slovak birth records of their potentially qualifying Slovak or Czechoslovak relative.

Once there is another update, we will publish a follow-up article for our readers.

By Parviz Malakouti-Fitzgerald and Samuel Durovcik

Parviz Malakouti-Fitzgerald is a Los Angeles-based immigration attorney at the Law Office of Parviz Malakouti and an adjunct professor of immigration law at Nevada State College.

Samuel Durovcik is a law student at Masaryk University’s Faculty of Law in Brno, Czech Republic studying administrative and citizenship Law. Samuel is a native of Bratislava, Slovakia.