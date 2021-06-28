Czech store bans entry for vaccinated customers

Brno, Czech Republic – A children’s goods store in the Czech city of Olomouc has faced a public outcry after banning entry to customers who have been vaccinated against Covid-19, local media reported.

Zuzana Michálková, the store owner, claimed that there was nothing illegal in her actions and said the ban was introduced in the name of public health.

Olomouc shop bars entry to vaccinated people

Signs appearing at the shop’s entrance barred entry for people inoculated with mRNA vaccines “in order to protect the health of pregnant women and unborn children”, as well as other employees and the store’s management.

“Vaccinated people can still transmit the virus to others, but they do not have symptoms,” she said, falsely claiming that there were no asymptomatic carriers of the virus before the start of the vaccination campaign.

Questioning the efficacy and safety of anti-Covid vaccines, she further argued that “particles of the drug can be transmitted from vaccinated people to unvaccinated ones and thereby threaten their health.”

“Nonsensical arguments”

Marian Hajduch, head of the Olomouc Institute of Molecular Medicine, dismissed the “nonsensical” arguments of the shop owner, reminding that “vaccines reduce the risk of transmission” of the coronavirus.

He also said that health authorities recommend pregnant women – who are believed to be at a higher risk of infection – get vaccinated in most cases (except in cases of specific allergies, other health complications, etc.).

There have not been any reported cases of “vaccine particles” being transmitted from one person to another.

A spokesman for the Czech Trade Inspection Authority (CTIA) said an investigation had been launched and that Ms. Michálková could face a fine of several million crowns for discriminatory practices.

According to the latest figures from the Health Ministry, over 2.5 million people have now been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 in the Czech Republic, while close to half of the population has received at least one dose.