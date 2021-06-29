Hungary to send 100,000 vaccines to the Czech Republic

Prague, Czech Republic – Hungary will send an additional 100,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses to the Czech Republic, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said during a TV interview.

Hungary sends 100,000 Covid vaccines to Czech Republic

The Czech Premier also said the government was getting ready to further scale up its vaccination campaign from July. Around 1.1 million doses of anti-Covid vaccines are due to arrive in the country this week, according to Babis.

Hungary, who for a long time was leading the EU in the speed of its inoculation drive, already sent over 40,000 vaccines to its Visegrad ally in the spring after the Czech Republic failed to secure extra doses during EU negotiations.

Austria and Slovenia had similarly pledged to donate tens of thousands of vaccines to the Czech Republic, which was at the time one of the hardest-hit countries in the world.

Pointing to the rise of the Delta variant, whose presence has already been confirmed in the country, and to the thousands of Czechs attending Euro 2020 football matches in Budapest, Prime Minister Babis urged caution in the face of the pandemic.

Prime Minister Babis urges caution amid Delta variant spread and vaccination slowdown

“The problem is that fewer and fewer people are registering” to get vaccinated,” he said.

Many young people remain reluctant to the vaccine, and the government is expected to pool additional resources and launch specific vaccination campaigns aimed at its youth.

About 3 million Czechs, or close to a third of the population, have now been fully vaccinated against Covid-19. More than 50% of the population has received at least one dose.

Babis had previously announced that the interval between the two doses will be reduced, starting next month, for those who wish.