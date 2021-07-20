Polish cities dominate ranking on best places to work remotely in Europe

Krakow, Poland – With four cities in the top 10, Poland leads a new continent-wide ranking looking at the best places to work remotely in Europe in 2021.

Sifting through a wide range of factors including temporary accommodation availability, internet speed, cost of co-working spaces, safety and transport, OVO Network ranked more than 130 European cities to find the best places for digital natives able and willing to work remotely.

Looking at the final results, Poland is the uncontested winner, with Krakow taking the first spot and three other Polish cities making it in the European top 10: Lodz (4th), Poznan (7th) and Warsaw (8th).

Joining the likes of Graz, Skopje and Ljubljana, Wroclaw is also considered as one of the best cities for remote workers located near the mountains.

All the cities included in the 10 best cities for remote work are located in Central and Eastern Europe, the others being Vienna, Timisoara, Kharkiv, Lviv, Saint-Petersburg and Belgrade.

A previous study published in January had already found Krakow to be one of the best cities in the world for digital nomads.

“Thanks to its rich history, endless things to do and well-connected expat community, it is a huge draw for remote workers who want to land in Europe [and] maintains a small-town charm thanks to its tight-knit neighbourhoods,” the study read.

Other CEE cities – including Budapest, Prague, Belgrade or Tallinn – were also emerging as some of the most attractive places for remote workers in 2021.