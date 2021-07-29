Lewis Hamilton sends support to LGBT people ahead of Hungarian Grand Prix

Budapest, Hungary – Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton took to social media to express his support to Hungary’s LGBT community and criticise the government’s “anti-LGBT law”.

“Unacceptable” and “cowardly”: Lewis Hamilton slams Hungarian law

“To all in this beautiful country Hungary”, Hamilton wrote on Instagram, “I want to share my support for those affected by the government’s anti-LGBTQ+ law.”

“It is unacceptable, cowardly and misguiding for those in power to suggest such a law”, he added. “Everyone deserves to have the freedom to be themselves, no matter who they love or how they identify. I urge the people of Hungary to vote in the upcoming referendum to protect the rights of the LGBTQ+ community, they need our support more than ever […] Love will always win.”

British Formula One star Lewis Hamilton is in Budapest to compete in the Hungarian Grand Prix, on Sunday.

Ahead of the #Hungarian Grand Prix this weekend, @LewisHamilton shares his support for all those affected by the Orbán-government's anti-LGBTQ law. pic.twitter.com/BHJAzf252A — Viktória Serdült (@viktoriaserdult) July 29, 2021

Earlier this month, the government of Prime Minister Viktor Orban passed a new so-called “child protection law”, which critics argue discriminates against LGBT people by conflating homosexuality with pedophilia and banning the depiction of LGBT-related issues to minors.

Hungary’s “anti-LGBT law” put to a referendum

The law has faced an intense backlash both at home and abroad. Tens of thousands of people turned up in the streets of the Hungarian capital over the week-end to express their opposition to the law during the Budapest Pride.

In response, Hungarian authorities have dismissed the accusations, claiming the law only aims to safeguard parents’ rights to educate their children as they see fit on sexual matters.

Prime Minister Orban later said the bill would be put to a referendum, with five questions whose phrasing has already proved more than contentious.

Check out one of the 5 questions in the upcoming Hungary LGBT referendum. How more stigmatizing can something be ?



„Do you support minors being shown, without any restriction, media content of a sexual nature that is capable of influencing their development?” — FranziskaTschinderle (@tschinderle) July 23, 2021

The referendum is expected to be held later this year or in early 2022.