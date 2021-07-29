Tokyo2020 daily recap’ – Day 6

Here’s the latest on the Tokyo Olympics, which are taking place under heavy restrictions after a year’s delay because of the coronavirus pandemic:

Last update: 29/07/2021

🇭🇺 Hungary 🥇 🥇 🥈 🥉🥉

🇨🇿 Czech Republic 🥇 🥈 🥈 🥉

🇸🇰 Slovakia 🥇

🇵🇱 Poland 🥈

Day 6 – 29/07

🇨🇿🥏 The Czech Republic’s Jiří Lipták outlasted teammate David Kostelecký in a shoot-off to win men’s trap gold 🥇🥈

🇸🇰🥏 In the women’s trap, Zuzana Rehák-Štefečeková set an Olympic record to win Slovakia’s first medal of the Olympics 🥇

Day 5 – 28/07

🇭🇺🏊‍♂️ Hungary’s 21-year-old world record holder Kristóf Milák powered to the men’s 200m butterfly gold medal 🥇

🇵🇱🚣‍♀️ Agnieszka Kobus-Zawojska, Maria Sajdak, Marta Wieliczko and Katarzyna Zillmann clocked up Poland‘s first medal with a silver in the women’s quadruple sculls 🥈

🇭🇺🤺 The Hungarian men’s sabre national team managed to pocket the bronze medal following a victory against Germany 🥉

🇭🇺🥋 Judoka Krisztián Tóth grabbed Hungary’s 500th Olympic medal after beating Russia’s Mikhail Igolnikov for bronze in the men’s 90 kg category 🥉

Day 4 – 27/07

–

Day 3 – 26/07

🇨🇿🚣‍♂️ Lukáš Rohan won the Czech Republic’s first medal of the Tokyo Olympics with silver in the men’s C-1 Slalom 🥈

🇨🇿🤺 The Czech Republic won its second medal with Alexander Choupenitch who clinched the bronze medal in the men’s individual foil 🥉

Day 2 – 25/07

🇭🇺🤺 Hungary’s Gergely Siklósi took silver in the individual men’s epee fencing competition after losing to Romain Cannone of France 🥈

Day 1 – 24/07

🇭🇺🤺 Hungary’s Áron Szilágyi made Olympic fencing history as he took the sabre title for a third time in a row 🥇