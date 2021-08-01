Mucha’s Slav Epic transferred from Prague to Moravia

Prague, Czech Republic – Alfons Mucha’s Slav Epic masterpiece has been transferred from Prague to the Moravsky Krumlov Chateau, the Czech News Agency (CTK) reported on Saturday.

The Czech painter’s monumental 20-painting series had originally been put on display in Moravsky Krumlov in 1963, but was moved to Prague in 2011.

After spending millions of crowns for the reconstruction of the castle, the Moravian town is now once again able to display the Slav Epic for the next five years.

Organisers said tickets for the exhibition had already been sold out for the week-end as visitors flocked to see Mucha‘s iconic series dedicated to Slavic myths and history.

It will then return to Prague for the following 25 years, probably at the Savarin Complex on Wenceslas Square.

Local authorities will in the meantime build a separate exhibition hall for Mucha’s masterpiece – which was the condition under which the Czech Art Nouveau painter agreed to donate it to Prague.

The Slav Epic, which Mucha took no less than 18 years to complete, has long been at the heart of bitter disputes between local authorities in Prague and Moravsky Krumlov.

The painter’s heirs have also launched legal action against Prague authorities for failing to honour Mucha’s request to build a special exhibition hall for the 20-painting series.

In December, a court ruled that the Czech capital was not the lawful owner of the Slav Epic, thus upholding a lawsuit filed by the artist’s relatives.