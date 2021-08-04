Golden ratio: Prague’s Dancing House among world’s “most beautiful buildings”

Prague, Czech Republic – The Dancing House, one of the most iconic sights in Prague, has been ranked among the ten most beautiful buildings in the world.

Using the golden ratio, Roofing Megastore analyzed 100 of the most famous buildings in the world to determine the best-looking ones from an architectural and aesthetic viewpoint.

Also known as the golden section or divine proportion, the so-called golden ratio is a mathematical ratio commonly found in nature and used in disciplines such as art, design and architecture.

From Michelangelo’s The Creation of Adam to the Parthenon in Athens, from Mona Lisa to the logo of Pepsi, shapes and structures using the golden ratio are believed to create a particular sense of beauty and perfection which the human brain is unconsciously attracted to.

St Paul’s Cathedral in London

Bearing that in mind, London’s St. Paul’s Cathedral topped the ranking and was crowned the most beautiful building in the world, followed by the iconic Marina Bay Sands hotel in Singapore and Westminster Abbey, also in London.

Prague’s Dancing House comes at the 9th place, in the company of the likes of Osaka Castle in Japan, St. Basil’s Cathedral in Moscow, Barcelona’s Casa Mila, the monumental Cathedral of Florence in Italy, India’s Taj Mahal and the fairytale-looking Neuschwanstein Castle in Germany.

Built on Prague’s riverbank between 1992 and 1996, the Dancing House is the brainchild of world-famous architect Vlado Milunic and designer Frank O. Gehry, inspired by the iconic Fred Astaire (rock tower) and Ginger Rogers (glass tower) dancing couple.

While the building’s unusual shape and peculiar aesthetic continues to divide public opinion, it has become one of the most well-known sights of the Czech capital.