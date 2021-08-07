World-famous cellist Yo-Yo Ma to perform at Prague Sounds festival

Prague, Czech Republic – World-renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma is set to perform on a floating stage on Prague’s Vltava river this September as part of the first edition of the Prague Sounds Festival.

“We are of course delighted to have Yo-Yo come to the festival,” programmer Guy Borg told Radio Prague in an interview. “We actually have a little bit of a history with him, because he performed at a fundraising gala for the Strings of Autumn festival back in 2014.”

“However, to have him come back here this year, especially with his Bach project at which he will be playing the complete cello suites by Bach is something very special,” he added.

“We feel that our floating concert stage on the Vltava river in the centre of Prague is a fitting venue for such a project.”

First created last year to circumvent Covid-19 restrictions on indoor events, the floating stage will be installed on the Vltava for one week next month as part of the upcoming Prague Sounds festival.

Running from September 2-8, Prague Sounds originated from a one-time, open-air concert organized last year by Strings of Autumn at the peak of the coronavirus pandemic. Due to the overwhelmingly positive response from the public, organizers decided to turn it into a full-fledged, one-week festival this year.

While most of the programming will take place outdoors, one concert is also planned at the Rudolfinum concert hall, according to the festival’s website.

The appealing line-up of this first edition also includes American jazz pianist Brad Mehldau who will perform with the tenor Ian Bostrige, singer Lizz Wright and Czech artist Jiri Suchy.

Paris-born cellist of international acclaim Yo-Yo Ma, whose career and rise to fame is intimately linked to the music of the Baroque German composer, will perform Bach’s cello suites on September 4.