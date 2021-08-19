Lublin named greenest city in Poland

Warsaw, Poland- The eastern Polish city of Lublin has been named the greenest municipality in the country, according to a report by the Polish Robert Schumann Foundation.

Topping a ranking of 66 cities, “Lublin strives to achieve sustainable development on the social, economic and environmental levels,” its mayor Krzysztof Zuk reacted following the announcement of the results.

M. Zuk added that the ranking recognizes the efforts of local authorities “to improve the quality of environment and life” for the residents of Lublin, particularly in the field of electromobility via the development of its electric trolleybus network.

Critera used in the study, which focuses on how municipalities across Poland address climate and environmental concerns to improve the quality of life of local residents, include local community life and public health, air quality, public transport system and individual electric transport.

The rest of the top 5 is made up of Katowice, Lodz, Siedlce and Bydgoszcz.

Capital Warsaw comes at the 7th position, followed by the likes of Wroclaw (9th), Poznan (10th), Gdansk (12th) and Krakow (28th).

Another testament to the growing attractivity of Lublin, the eastern Polish city was selected earlier this year to be European Youth Capital 2023.

It is the first Polish city to receive the title, granted every year by the European Youth Forum to empower young people, boost youth participation and strengthen European identity through projects focused on youth-related cultural, social, political and economic life.