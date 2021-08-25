Young Slovaks among last to leave parental nest in the EU

Bratislava, Slovakia – Young Slovak adults are among the last to leave the parental nest in the EU, according to Eurostat data released on International Youth Day.

When do young Europeans leave the parental nest?

On average, young Europeans were 26.4 years old when they left their parents home and began to live independently.

But stark differences can be observed between the different EU member states, reflecting the uneven challenges that young people face across Europe, as well as the diversity of cultural differences between countries.

The oldest average ages were recorded in Croatia (32.4 years old) and Slovakia (30.9), followed by Malta and Italy (both 30.2) and Portugal (30).

Previous data suggested more than half of young Slovak adults aged 25 to 34 lived with their parents.

The age at which young Poles (28.1), Hungarians (27.4) and Czechs (26) left the parental nest was closer to the European average.

Women leave the parental household before men

In comparison, young people left the parental household at an earlier age in Sweden (only 17.5 years old), Luxembourg (19.8) and Denmark (21.2).

In almost every single EU country, men stayed longer (27.4 years old on average) with their parents and their family than women (25.4) – the only small exception being Sweden.

The widest gender gaps were found in Romania, Bulgaria and Croatia, while the smallest ones were recorded in Sweden, Luxembourg and Estonia.

The statistics presented here are derived from the European Union Labour Force Survey, covering people aged 15 and over living in private households in all 27 EU member states.