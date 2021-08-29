On this Day, in 1526: the Battle of Mohács marked the end of the Middle Ages in Central Europe

On August 29, 1526, the Ottoman Turks led by Suleiman the Magnificent defeated and killed the last Jagiellonian King of Hungary and Bohemia at the Battle of Mohács, which spelled the end of the Middle Ages in Central Europe.

After the death of Matthias Corvinus in 1490, the Kingdom of Hungary began to experience severe financial difficulties as magnates dismantled the national administration systems and bureaucracy throughout the country.

The Kingdom’s defenses sagged as border-guards and castle garrisons went unpaid, fortresses fell into disrepair, and initiatives to increase taxes to reinforce defenses were stifled, paving the way for Ottoman pre-eminence.

The Hungarians had long opposed Ottoman expansion in Europe, but in 1521, the Turks advanced up the Danube River, taking Nándorfehérvár (present-day Belgrade) and Szabács, leaving most of Hungary indefensible and open to further Turkish conquests.

When the Sultan Suleiman the Magnificent launched an invasion in 1526, the Ottomans met no resistance from the Hungarians and advanced almost unopposed towards Buda.

Twenty-year-old Hungarian King Louis II eventually assembled an army, mostly reliant on old fashioned heavily armoured knights, and led his forces against the Ottoman army, more modern and built around artillery and its elite musket-armed Janissaries.

The Hungarian war council made a serious tactical error of choosing the battlefield near Mohács, an open but uneven plain with some swampy marshes, where the heavily-outnumbered Hungarian army advanced into withering fire and flank attacks.

Nearly the entire Hungarian Royal army was destroyed on the battlefield, and those who were not killed either fled or were captured. It is believed that 2,000 Hungarian prisoners were massacred as the Sultan watched from a golden throne.

During the retreat, Louis II fell off his horse while trying to ride up a steep ravine and fell into the stream where, due to the weight of his armor, he was unable to stand up and drowned. His death marked the end of the Jagiellonian dynasty in Hungary and Bohemia as their dynastic claims passed to the House of Habsburg.

The Ottoman victory meant the end of the independent Kingdom of Hungary as a unified entity and led to the partition of the country for several centuries between the Ottoman Empire, the Habsburg Monarchy and the Principality of Transylvania.

For all intents and purposes, the Battle of Mohács marked the end of the Middle Ages in Hungary and Central Europe.

