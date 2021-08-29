Poland’s Robert Lewandowski scores 300th Bayern Munich goal

Warsaw, Poland – Poland’s superstar striker Robert Lewandowski scored his 300th Bayern Munich goal in a hat-trick as the Bundesliga champions swept Hertha Berlin aside with a 5-0 win.

The Polish striker also broke a club record set by the great Gerd Muller in 1970 by scoring in his 16th consecutive Bayern game, his hot streak dating back to February 15, when he helped Bayern draw 3-3 with Arminia Bielefeld.

With a grand total of 282 goals in 353 matches, Robert Lewandowski is the second highest scorer in the history of the Bundesliga – a record only topped by all-time best marksman Gerd Müller (365 goals in 427 matches), who died earlier this month.

In 2019, the Polish striker had already become the single highest non-German scorer of all time in the Bundesliga, surpassing previous record-holder Peruvian Claudio Pizarro and Brazil’s Giovane Elber.

With already 5 goals this season, 33-year-old Robert Lewandowski is once again the top scorer of the ongoing season of the Bundesliga, and could very well be crowned as the German league’s top scorer for a seventh time since 2010.

After receiving FIFA’s 2020 Best Men’s Player Award ahead of Christiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi and named UEFA Player of the Year 2020, the Polish star-striker and captain of Poland’s national team was also named Player of the Year at the Globe Soccer Awards last December.

Widely considered one of the best players in the world today, Guinness record-holder Robert Lewandowski came to play in Germany over ten years ago, starting off at Borussia Dortmund before joining Bayern Munich in 2014. He’s won the Bundesliga title no less than eight times (twice with Dortmund, six times with Munich) since starting off in Germany’s top football league.

Lewandowski is also the all-time top scorer for Poland with 69 international goals.