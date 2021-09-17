Amazon building second distribution center in Czech Republic

Prague, Czech Republic – Amazon is currently building its second distribution center in the Czech Republic, local media reported.

Located in the industrial park on the outskirts of Kojetin in the Olomouc region, the center should create more than 2,000 jobs.

The online retailer has already started recruiting some of its staff, although completion is not expected before 2022. The rest of the recruitment process should take place during the second quarter of next year, for an official launch in 2023.

“This new investment is additional proof of our commitment to the people and communities in the Czech Republic,” Michal Smid, Amazon’s general manager for the Czech Republic, told the Czech News Agency (CTK). “By creating new permanent jobs, we can better respond to growing customer demand”.

Kojetin mayor Leos Ptacek welcomed the imminent arrival of Amazon and the jobs created by the new investment.

The US tech giant already employs around 4,000 people in its logistics center of Dobroviz, in the western suburbs of Prague, which went into operation in 2015 and was partially damaged in a fire the following year.

The US tech giant founded by world’s richest man Jeff Bezos has been present in the Czech Republic since 2013. The strengthening of its operations in Central Europe – particularly in neighbouring Poland – has for now mainly served to service the German market, and Amazon has yet to launch a Czech website.

Plans to open a new distribution center in Brno, the country’s second largest city, were dropped in 2014 after weeks of controversy surrounding the arrival of the tech giant.

As elsewhere, Amazon has faced criticism in the Czech Republic on a string of issues ranging from working conditions to tax evasion schemes and the retailer’s impact on smaller local businesses.

A recent investigation, republished by Kafkadesk with permission, underscored the growing concerns of the retailer’s Czech and Polish employees and trade-unionists regarding the controversial algorithmic management methods used by Bezos’s company.