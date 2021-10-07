Budapest and Prague districts ranked among world’s “coolest neighbourhoods” in 2021

Budapest, Hungary – If you live in Prague or Budapest, you’re in luck: chances are you might live in one of the coolest neighbourhoods in the world, at least according to the annual TimeOut ranking.

Based on a poll of over 27,000 city-dwellers, cross-examined with the advice and opinion of local editors and experts, TimeOut has just released its ranking of the world’s 49 coolest and trendiest city districts for 2021.

“This year, we couldn’t help but switch up our priorities,” the report reads, highlighting the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on what aspects of urban life should rank as the most important for local residents.

“Food, drink, nightlife, culture – important. Community spirit, resilience, sustainability – just as important, especially if we are to come out of this pandemic with things we can be proud of and tell the rest of the world about.”

Without further ado, the single coolest neighbourhood in this year’s ranking is Nørrebro in Copenhagen, followed by Andersonville (Chicago), Jongno 3-ga (Seoul), Leith (Edinburgh) and Station District in Vilnius rounding up the top 5.

Lodged between the iconic New York district of Chelsea and Ngor, in Dakar, Budapest’s very own XI District is placed at the commendable 7th place worldwide.

Also known as Újbuda (New Buda), Budapest’s XI District is one of the city’s most populous and has attracted growing crowds of locals since the start of the Covid outbreak, TimeOut writes. “Tree-lined Bartok Bela Boulevard brims with bohemian cafes, bars and independent art galleries,” while the neighbourhood can also take pride in having become the seat of one of the city’s most popular alternative bars, Durer Kert.

Not as highly ranked as its Hungarian counterpart but still making the top 50, Prague’s popular Vinohrady district comes 32nd in TimeOut’s 2021 ranking. The well-known neighbourhood, trendy among expats and locals alike and bustling with life and activity at all hours of day and night, “has taken on a cosmopolitan vibe of late, with international yopros, Erasmus students and digital nomads all settling in.”

Anyone who has wandered in the beautiful tree-lined streets surrounding Namesti Miru or JZP certainly know that to be true.