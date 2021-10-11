Lewandowski’s new restaurant and sports bar opens in Warsaw

Warsaw, Poland – The long-awaited restaurant of Poland’s star striker Robert Lewandowski finally opened its doors last week at the heart of the Polish capital.

The restaurant, named Nine’s in reference to the number “Lewy” has donned on the football pitch, opened its doors to customers inside the renovated brewery complex located in Warsaw’s Wola district.

As one could have expected from record-breaker Lewandowski, Nine’s is not your common everyday joint, but a massive restaurant/bar complex spread over four floors in a historic 19th century malthouse.

While football fans will be able to follow the latest matches and successes of the star striker of Bayern Munich in the basement’s sports bar, the first and second floors of the building are occupied by a restaurant offering “American cuisine with an Asian and Polish twist” for casual dining.

Nine’s menu is reportedly created by Tadeusz Muller, owner of Make Me Food and co-owner of the Orzo chain.

The third and last floor, meanwhile, is set up as an event space.

A patio and a garden can also be found on the premises of the restaurant and sports bar.

The entire complex is designed as a homage to Poland’s sporting legends and accomplishments throughout history, and is rife with references to both Lewandowski himself and the other greats of Polish football.

Widely seen as one of the best strikers and most prolific players in the world, Robert Lewandowski scored earlier this year his 300th goal for Bayern Munich, setting yet another record.

He’s also the second highest scorer in the history of the Bundesliga, topped only by all-time best marksman Gerd Muller, who died last summer.

For more information on his new culinary venture, you can visit the Warsaw restaurant’s website, Facebook or Instagram page.