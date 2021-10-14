Amazon Prime arrives in Poland

Warsaw, Poland – Amazon has launched its Prime service in Poland, the company announced earlier this week.

As in other countries where it went live, Amazon Prime will offer free delivery and video streaming services to its Polish Prime Members, for the annual price of 49 zlotys (around €10).

“We are very pleased with the way Polish customers accepted the Amazon.pl service launched at the beginning of this year,” said Mourad Taoufiki, head of Amazon.pl.

Although present in Poland for years, Amazon only launched its Polish website Amazon.pl in March, signalling the US tech giant’s growing interest in Central and Eastern Europe’s biggest market.

This week’s announcement of the launch of its Prime service in Poland sent the shares of local e-commerce rival Allegro tumbling.

Quoted by Reuters, mBank analyst Pawel Szpigiel described Amazon’s move, so soon after the launch of its Polish website, as a surprise.

“It seems that Amazon’s appetite for the Polish market is big,” he noted.

The company founded by Jeff Bezos has been present in Poland since 2014, with nine logistics and distribution centers mainly used to cater to other markets, primarily neighbouring Germany.

With the Amazon Technology Development Center in Gdansk and the Amazon Web Services branch in Warsaw, the e-commerce giant employs around 18,000 people in Poland, and is the biggest US employer in the country.

First launched in 2005 exclusively as a free-delivery service, Amazon Prime now boasts more than 200 million subscribers in 22 countries.